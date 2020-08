Mejia was recalled from the Marlins' alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start against the Mets on Tuesday.

Mejia will make his second start of the season after he was relatively effective in his major-league debut earlier in the season. In that start, he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over 2.1 innings against the Mets. He'll get to face a familiar foe in his second major-league start Tuesday.