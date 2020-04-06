Play

The Marlins optioned Mejia to High-A Jupiter on March 6.

Though Miami shielded Mejia from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, his addition to the 40-man roster shouldn't be taken as a sign that his big-league debut is imminent. The right-hander only made five appearances for Jupiter last season, so the Marlins likely want to see how he fares over a larger sample of innings before testing him against higher-level competition. Mejia was highly impressive in his first exposure to the Florida State League, posting a 2.28 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 23.2 frames.

