Mejia was activated off the Marlins' taxi squad and will start against the Mets for his big-league debut Friday, though the game is expected to be a bullpen game, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Mejia recorded an excellent 2.09 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 90.1 innings last season, backed up by a 25.5 percent strikeout rate and a 6.9 percent walk rate, but those numbers came at the Low-A and High-A levels. With the Marlins still without a large number of players due to the team's coronavirus outbreak, they'll be forced to turn to a handful of players like Mejia to make their debuts far ahead of schedule.