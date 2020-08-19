Mejia (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings as the Marlins were downed 8-3 by the Mets. He struck out one.

The 23-year-old's second big-league appearance was bumpier than his first, as Mejia served up two homers among his 56 pitches (37 strikes). There's little to indicate he's ready for a regular spot in the rotation, but until the Marlins start getting pitchers back from the COVID-19 injured list, he'll continue to get pressed into service as the team's fifth starter. Mejia will carry a 5.68 ERA and 1.58 WHIP into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Nats.