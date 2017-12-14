Cervenka was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday.

Cervenka pitched in five games out of the bullpen for the Marlins last season, allowing eight earned runs off one hit and eight walks in 4.2 innings. The 27-year-old southpaw spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he accumulated a 4.58 ERA and 39:26 K:BB.

