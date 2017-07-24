Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Control continues to be an issue for the southpaw, although his strong strikeout numbers were enough in the Marlins' eyes to warrant a callup. His 4.50 ERA out of the Baby Cakes' bullpen this season will likely keep him out of any high-leverage innings in Miami, however. Tom Koehler was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.