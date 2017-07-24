Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Heads to big leagues
Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Control continues to be an issue for the southpaw, although his strong strikeout numbers were enough in the Marlins' eyes to warrant a callup. His 4.50 ERA out of the Baby Cakes' bullpen this season will likely keep him out of any high-leverage innings in Miami, however. Tom Koehler was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Not guaranteed bullpen spot•
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Optioned to Triple-A on Saturday•
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Called up by the Marlins•
-
Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Optioned to Triple-A New Orleans•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...