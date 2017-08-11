Marlins' Hunter Cervenka: Optioned to Triple-A
Cervenka was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday.
Justin Nicolino was recalled in a corresponding move to replace Chris O'Grady (oblique) in the starting rotation, so Cervenka serves as the roster casualty. The southpaw has struggled mightily since being brought up in late July, allowing eight earned runs combined over his last three outings and posting a 0:6 K:BB in the process. He'll look to right the ship in Triple-A, where he owns a 4.50 ERA over 36 outings this year.
