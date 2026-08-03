Marlins' Hyun Seung Lee: Dealt to Fish

The Pirates traded Lee, Brandan Bidois, and Brian Sanchez to the Marlins on Monday in exchange for Lake Bachar, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Lee is the prospect headliner in the deal, as he displayed impressive power potential this summer in the Florida Complex League as an 18-year-old third baseman. He hit .309/.396/.569 with six home runs, a .260 ISO and 23.6 percent strikeout rate in 35 games at rookie ball with a .519 OPS in 15 games at Single-A mixed in. Lee has not played since the end of the FCL season and is not listed on the injured list, but he will likely head to the Marlins' Single-A affiliate in the coming days if healthy.