Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Becomes free agent
Suzuki will hit the open market after the Marlins failed to pick up his 2018 club option.
The 43-year-old wound up playing in 136 games for the Marlins this year, just seven less than 2016, although he did record 140 less at-bats than he did a year ago. All in all, he slashed .255/.318/.332 with three home runs and 20 RBI, and even though he intends to continue playing, the outfielder will have a decision to make for next season.
