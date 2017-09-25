Suzuki went 0-for-1 in Saturday's win against the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki has been used primarily as a pinch-hitter of late, however he's failed to get a hit in his last five pinch-hit opportunities. The 43-year-old has struggled to find playing time behind Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, especially with the type of production he's shown. He has only 208 plate appearances this season (a career-low), and is batting .259 with 20 RBI this season in his third year with Miami.