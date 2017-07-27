Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki: Reaches base five times in blowout victory
Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks, three runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 22-10 win over the Rangers.
With the game occurring in an American League park, the Marlins had an extra spot open in the lineup for Suzuki, who played an integral part in keeping multi-run rallies going in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings. In reaching base five times, Suzuki was able to boost his OBP from .277 to .301, but it's unlikely to earn him many future starts so long as the regular outfield trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna maintains health.
