Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Contract purchased from minors
Galloway had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Galloway was slashing .262/.315/.429 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 20 stolen bases at the time of this promotion. The 28-year-old will provide some extra depth in the outfield after the Marlins dealt Cameron Maybin to Seattle on Tuesday. Since Galloway has yet to appear in a big-league game over the course of his professional career, don't expect much of an impact from a fantasy standpoint.
