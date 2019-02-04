Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Designated for assignment
Galloway was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Galloway makes way for Austin Brice, who was claimed off waivers from the Orioles in a corresponding move. The 29-year-old made his big-league debut season, posting a mediocre .203/.301/.391 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
