Galloway was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Galloway had nearly a month-long stay in the majors that ended earlier in May as he failed to take advantage with a .167/.167/.185 slash line in 54 plate appearances. The 29-year-old is likely to remain at Triple-A New Orleans if he clears waivers.

