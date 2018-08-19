Galloway will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

For the second straight day, Galloway will enter the outfield in place of the struggling Magneuris Sierra. Given that Galloway is a 28-year-old rookie, the rebuilding Marlins may not be willing to hand him regular at-bats the rest of the way, especially once Lewis Brinson (hip) is cleared to return from the 10-day disabled list.