Galloway will receive his first major league start Saturday, batting eighth and playing left field against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Galloway received his first-ever promotion to the majors after the Marlins dealt Cameron Maybin to the Mariners just before the trade deadline. While he already has his first career hit under his belt via a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, Saturday marks his first appearance in the team's starting nine.

