Galloway will start in center field and bat eighth Saturday against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Galloway will be making his fourth straight start in place of the struggling Lewis Brinson. With a 3-for-12 mark at that dish thus far, Galloway hasn't done anything to cement himself as an everyday player, but that may prove to be enough to stick ahead of Brinson on the depth chart. Brinson is sitting on a .239 on-base percentage through the Marlins' first 20 games and could be headed to Triple-A New Orleans if he doesn't turn a corner soon.