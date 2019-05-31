Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Heads to MiLB injured list
Galloway was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Galloway was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans earlier in the day, though he'll have to wait at least a week to see any action while on the shelf. The location and extent of his injury are unknown at this time.
