Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Joins starting lineup
Galloway is starting in right field and will bat sixth Tuesday night against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Galloway's contract was purchased by the Marlins earlier in the day, and they'll waste no time with getting him some at-bats. He hit .203 with three homers and seven RBI over 43 games a season ago with Miami.
More News
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Heads to big leagues•
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Designated for assignment•
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Returns to reserve role•
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Draws second straight start•
-
Marlins' Isaac Galloway: First start on tap Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...