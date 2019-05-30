Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Outrighted to Triple-A
Galloway cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As anticipated, none of the other 29 MLB teams were interested in putting in a waiver claim for a 29-year-old outfielder who managed a lowly .352 OPS over 54 plate appearances with the Marlins prior to being designated for assignment. He'll stick in the Miami organization but now faces a more difficult back to the majors since he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvaez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...