Galloway cleared waivers Thursday and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A New Orleans, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, none of the other 29 MLB teams were interested in putting in a waiver claim for a 29-year-old outfielder who managed a lowly .352 OPS over 54 plate appearances with the Marlins prior to being designated for assignment. He'll stick in the Miami organization but now faces a more difficult back to the majors since he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories