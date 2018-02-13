Galloway will attend Miami's spring training as a non-roster invite.

Galloway struggled with injuries in 2017, and after initially starting the year at Triple-A New Orleans, he only saw 75 at-bats with the Baby Cakes before landing on the DL. The 28-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the big leagues but could sneak onto the Opening Day roster in a bench role if he produces at the plate this spring.