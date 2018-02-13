Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Receives invite to camp
Galloway will attend Miami's spring training as a non-roster invite.
Galloway struggled with injuries in 2017, and after initially starting the year at Triple-A New Orleans, he only saw 75 at-bats with the Baby Cakes before landing on the DL. The 28-year-old has yet to make an appearance in the big leagues but could sneak onto the Opening Day roster in a bench role if he produces at the plate this spring.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...
-
Ranking Yankees' Fantasy assets
How do you make a lineup with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez better? The Yankees figured it...