Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Returns to reserve role
Galloway is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
After making back-to-back starts last weekend, Galloway looked as though he might be easing into a full-time role in center field, but manager Don Mattingly has since gone back to Magneuris Sierra as the primary option at that position. Even though teh 22-year-old Sierra is slashing a lowly .165/.165/.188 across 88 plate appearances this season, it appears his youth and untapped upside will be enough to give him the edge on the starting gig over the 28-year-old Galloway, who didn't make his MLB debut until July 31. In any case, it appears both players are merely keeping a seat warm for Lewis Brinson (hip), who is in the midst of a rehab assignment and should return from the disabled list in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...