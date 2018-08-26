Galloway is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

After making back-to-back starts last weekend, Galloway looked as though he might be easing into a full-time role in center field, but manager Don Mattingly has since gone back to Magneuris Sierra as the primary option at that position. Even though teh 22-year-old Sierra is slashing a lowly .165/.165/.188 across 88 plate appearances this season, it appears his youth and untapped upside will be enough to give him the edge on the starting gig over the 28-year-old Galloway, who didn't make his MLB debut until July 31. In any case, it appears both players are merely keeping a seat warm for Lewis Brinson (hip), who is in the midst of a rehab assignment and should return from the disabled list in the near future.