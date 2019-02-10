Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Sent outright to Triple-A
Galloway cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Galloway was the roster casualty when the Marlins claimed Austin Brice off waivers last week, but the 29-year-old will remain in the organization after passing through waivers. He doesn't pose as anything more than organizational depth moving forward after slashing a poor .203/.301/.391 in his first taste of the majors last season.
