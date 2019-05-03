Galloway is not starting Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Galloway seemed to be in line for regular starts after Lewis Brinson was optioned on Tuesday, but it's been Rosell Herrera in center field in each of the last two games. Galloway's .211/.211/.237 slash line isn't meaningfully different from Herrera's .172/.226/.224, so it's not clear who has the inside edge as a starter going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories