Marlins' Isaac Galloway: Stuck in platoon
Galloway is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Before moving to the bench for Wednesday's 3-2 loss, Galloway had started each of the previous three games, though two came with left-handed pitchers on the hill for the opposition. Galloway will sit against another righty (Yu Darvish) in the series finale and looks to be stuck in the short end of a platoon in center field with the switch-hitting Rosell Herrera.
