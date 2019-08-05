Diaz was called up as expected for his big-league debut Monday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 23-year-old earned the callup after hitting .305/.395/.578 with 26 homers for Triple-A New Orleans. Scouting reports project Diaz as a future average starter, with competent defense at second base along with above-average contact and average power, though the power he showed this season could suggest that he has the ceiling to be at least an above-average starter. He'll get the chance to jump straight into a key role for the Marlins, batting second and playing second base in his debut. He should earn a large share of the at-bats down the stretch, as Starlin Castro certainly hasn't done anything to keep himself in a starting role.