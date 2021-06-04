Diaz is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

The 25-year-old started the past seven games, with the last three starts coming at third base, but he'll head to the bench after going 1-for-19 during the full period. Diaz should continue to see opportunities with Brian Anderson (shoulder) and Miguel Rojas (finger) sidelined, but the young infielder could see those chances diminish if he continues to struggle. Jose Devers will start at second base Friday while Jon Berti covers the hot corner.