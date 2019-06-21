Marlins' Isan Diaz: Two-homer day for Baby Cakes
Diaz went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a third run scored for Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.
The 23-year-old continues to flex his muscles. Diaz now has 16 homers through 70 games this season to go with a .287/.372/.547 slash line, an outstanding first half for a player whose career high in long balls is 20, set in Low-A in 2016. There isn't room in Miami for him as long as Starlin Castro is around, but Diaz could see a late-season promotion if Castro is dealt at the deadline.
