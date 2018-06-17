Shuck is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Thanks to the designated hitter being available for the Marlins in Baltimore this weekend, Shuck had entered the lineup for the first two games of the series, and three in a row dating back to Thursday's series finale against the Giants. After recording four hits versus San Francisco, Shuck turned in a pair of 0-for-4 performances against Baltimore and now looks like he'll see his brief run of steady at-bats come to a close unless an injury hits one of the Marlins' regular outfielders.