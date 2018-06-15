Marlins' J.B. Shuck: Bangs out four hits Thursday
Shuck went 4-for-7 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's extra-innings loss to the Giants.
Remarkably, it's Shuck's second four-hit performance of the year despite a poor .212/.278/.263 slash line through 52 games. The 30-year-old will continue to serve as a depth outfield option for the Marlins, getting occasional starts when a right-hander is on the mound for the opposition.
