Marlins' J.B. Shuck: Four hits in 2018 debut
Shuck got the start in right field and hit sixth Friday, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in a 7-2 win over the Pirates.
Seeing his first action in the majors since 2016, Shuck tried to make up for a lot of lost time with his big performance. His current 2.500 OPS is a wee bit higher than his .634 career mark, though, so even if he earns a platoon role in the Marlins' outfield, Friday's game could well end up being the high point of his season.
More News
-
Marlins' J.B. Shuck: To join Marlins on Friday•
-
Marlins' J.B. Shuck: Signs with Marlins•
-
Twins' J.B. Shuck: Sent to minors•
-
Twins' J.B. Shuck: Lands spring training invite with Twins•
-
White Sox's J.B. Shuck: Sent outright to minors Thursday•
-
White Sox's J.B. Shuck: Playing time trending downward•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...