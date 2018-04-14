Shuck got the start in right field and hit sixth Friday, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in a 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Seeing his first action in the majors since 2016, Shuck tried to make up for a lot of lost time with his big performance. His current 2.500 OPS is a wee bit higher than his .634 career mark, though, so even if he earns a platoon role in the Marlins' outfield, Friday's game could well end up being the high point of his season.