Shuck signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Miami on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Shuck spent the 2017 season in the Twins' organization, playing in 123 games for Triple-A Rochester. During those contests, the outfielder hit .259/.325/.368 with four home runs and 37 RBI. Looking ahead, he will get a chance to make the Opening Day roster for Miami, but will likely begin the year in Triple-A yet again.