The Marlins outrighted Shuck to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday.

Shuck will stick around in the organization as minor-league depth after none of the other 29 teams were willing to put a waiver claim in for the outfielder. The 31-year-old slashed .192/.255/.231 across 142 plate appearances while seeing action in 70 games for the Marlins.

