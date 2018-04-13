Marlins' J.B. Shuck: To join Marlins on Friday
Shuck will be called up by Miami prior to Friday's game against the Pirates, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Shuck began the season with Triple-A New Orleans, and has gone 4-for-21 with a pair of RBI during his first seven appearances. The 30-year-old won't make an impact at the fantasy level for the Marlins, and will be utilized as a reserve outfielder behind Derek Dietrich, Lewis Brinson, Cameron Maybin and Braxton Lee. Shuck didn't appear in a big-league game during the 2017 campaign, though he did play in 81 the year before with the White Sox.
