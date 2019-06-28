Bleday was scheduled to talk with the Marlins by phone Thursday night as contract talks begin in earnest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Everything has been cordial," president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday. "We're hopeful we can work through it quickly, and get him out playing."

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft has been busy helping Vanderbilt win the College World Series, but with his collegiate career ending on the highest possible note, look for Bleday to put pen to paper and get started as a professional. The organization may elect to have him get his feet wet in rookie ball for a few games, but his advanced approach at the plate and prodigious power could put him in High-A before the season is over.