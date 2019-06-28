Marlins' J.J. Bleday: Talks set to begin with Marlins
Bleday was scheduled to talk with the Marlins by phone Thursday night as contract talks begin in earnest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "Everything has been cordial," president of baseball operations Michael Hill said Thursday. "We're hopeful we can work through it quickly, and get him out playing."
The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft has been busy helping Vanderbilt win the College World Series, but with his collegiate career ending on the highest possible note, look for Bleday to put pen to paper and get started as a professional. The organization may elect to have him get his feet wet in rookie ball for a few games, but his advanced approach at the plate and prodigious power could put him in High-A before the season is over.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...