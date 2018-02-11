Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Astros interested

The Astros have engaged in trade talks for Realmuto, Craig Mish of SiriusXM reports.

Houston is reportedly considering Miami's request of outfield prospect Kyle Tucker, who currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Astros organization per Rotowire. The Astros appear to be well-stocked at catcher with Brian McCann, Evan Gattis and Max Stassi, but Gattis is expected to take on a greater role as the designated hitter while Stassi has just 89 plate appearances at the MLB level over five seasons. The World Series champions may not be comfortable heading into 2018 with such limited MLB experience backing up the 34-year-old McCann. If traded, Realmuto's fantasy value will take a hit, as he would move from the starter in Miami to the primary backup in Houston.