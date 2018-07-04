Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather after Tuesday's marathon
Realmuto is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
To little surprise, Realmuto will head to the bench for the matinee contest after he played all 16 innings -- including 12 behind the plate -- in Tuesday's 9-6 loss. Bryan Holaday will draw the nod at catcher in the series finale, working in a battery with starting pitcher Jose Urena.
