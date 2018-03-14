Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hopes to resume activities by weekend

Realmuto (back) said Wednesday that he's hopeful to resume baseball activities in the next day or two, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins have been taking it easy on Realmuto after he suffered a lower-back contusion during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, but there's no concern about the catcher's status for Opening Day. With Realmuto expecting his bruising to subside by the weekend, he should be able to take part in batting practice and positional drills in the coming days and potentially return to exhibition action at some point next week. The backstop has gone 5-for-22 with one home run and three RBI at the dish this spring.