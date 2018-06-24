Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Launches grand slam Saturday
Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.
The catcher now has 10 homers and 31 RBI through 56 games to accompany his stellar .308/.365/.548 slash line. Realmuto has far and away been the Marlins' best player this season, and he should be a shoo-in for his first All-Star Game appearance next month.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in Friday's loss•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Huge day at plate Saturday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Gets Thursday off•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs seventh homer Monday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Monday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...