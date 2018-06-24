Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Launches grand slam Saturday

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

The catcher now has 10 homers and 31 RBI through 56 games to accompany his stellar .308/.365/.548 slash line. Realmuto has far and away been the Marlins' best player this season, and he should be a shoo-in for his first All-Star Game appearance next month.