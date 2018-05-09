Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Realmuto is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Realmuto will receive a rare day off following 15 straight starts as Bryan Holaday gets the nod behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale. Expect Realmuto back in the lineup Thursday.
