Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Realmuto is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto will receive a rare day off following 15 straight starts as Bryan Holaday gets the nod behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale. Expect Realmuto back in the lineup Thursday.

