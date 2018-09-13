Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Game 2 of twin bill

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto will retreat to the bench for Game 2 of Thursday's twin bill after catching all nine innings during the first game, going 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in the process. Chad Wallach will set up behind the dish and hit eighth in his place.