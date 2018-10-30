Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Offseason trade looking more likely
Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry, said that he doesn't expect the backstop to be with the Marlins in 2019, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. "I think he will definitely be wearing a different uniform by the start of spring training," the agent told MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.
Berry made it clear that Realmuto -- who is eligible for arbitration in 2019 and 2020 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021 -- is unwilling to negotiate a long-term deal with the Marlins, hinting that the 27-year-old could be traded elsewhere in the offseason. That said, there's no guarantee that Miami's asking price for the coveted backstop will be met. Realmuto hit .277/.340/.484 with 21 homers and three stolen bases en route to his first All-Star selection in 2018.
