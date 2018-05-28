Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Out of Monday's lineup

Realmuto is out of Monday's lineup against the Padres, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins aren't trotting out a very fierce lineup against lefty Eric Lauer, with Bryan Holaday starting behind the dish and hitting eighth while Brian Anderson moves to the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Despite a lack of lineup protection, Realmuto is hitting .323/.380/.546 with six home runs and one stolen base in 130 at-bats this season.