Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Pops 14th homer Friday

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mets.

His second-inning shot off Chris Flexen proved to be all the offense Justin Nicolino and the Marlins bullpen would need, Realmuto has already set new career highs in homers (14) and RBI (50) on the year, but his .196/.242/.339 slash line in August suggests he may be fading down the stretch as he continues to play nearly every day behind the plate.