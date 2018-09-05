Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Reaches 20-homer plateau

Realmuto went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and two walks Tuesday against the Phillies.

He now has 20 homers on the season, continuing to add to his career high in that department. Realmuto's 70 RBI, .351 OBP and .511 SLG also represent career bests, despite the fact he is playing alongside the worst supporting talent since he reached the majors. His 134 wRC+ trails only Wilson Ramos (136) among catchers with at least 200 plate appearances.