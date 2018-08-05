Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Receives breather Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto has started 21 straight games so he will get a much deserved day off for the series finale at Philadelphia. Bryan Holaday will start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Marlins on Sunday.

