Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out of lineup
Realmuto (back) isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Realmuto has missed the past week of Grapefruit League action with a lower-back contusion, but the injury isn't believed to be anything that will put his status for Opening Day in jeopardy. The Marlins have already been easing Realmuto back into baseball activities since he suffered the injury March 11, so it appears likely that the 27-year-old will be back behind the plate within a few days.
More News
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Hopes to resume activities by weekend•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Suffers back contusion•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Battling minor injury•
-
Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched with knee contusion•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....