Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out of lineup

Realmuto (back) isn't in the Marlins' lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto has missed the past week of Grapefruit League action with a lower-back contusion, but the injury isn't believed to be anything that will put his status for Opening Day in jeopardy. The Marlins have already been easing Realmuto back into baseball activities since he suffered the injury March 11, so it appears likely that the 27-year-old will be back behind the plate within a few days.