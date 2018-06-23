Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits in Friday's loss

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

The catcher started off a series in Coors Field with a bang, but he doesn't need altitude to produce big numbers -- Realmuto's slashing .356/.356/.667 over his last 11 games with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs, pushing his OPS on the year back up to .895.