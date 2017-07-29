Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Triple short of cycle Friday
Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Reds.
He's now set a new career high with 12 homers, and Realmuto is hitting a robust .385 (15-for-39) since the All-Star break with three home runs and eight RBI in 10 games. The 26-year-old catcher may not hit double-digit steals again in 2017, but he's otherwise proving he hasn't yet reached his fantasy ceiling.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...