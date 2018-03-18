Riddle (shoulder) played three innings at shortstop in a minor-league league Saturday, Andre C. Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

It's his first game action in the field since he injured his shoulder last July, although Riddle has been taking at-bats in minor-league games for the last week. There may be just enough time left in spring training for him to get ready for Opening Day, but the Marlins don't intend to rush him, and the more likely scenario still has Riddle beginning the season on the DL.